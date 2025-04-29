Gov. Stitt fills last State Board of Education vacancy with new member appointment

Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed retired special education teacher Becky Carson to the State Board of Education, filling a nearly two-year-old vacancy. She is the fourth board member to be appointed by the governor this year.

By: Amanda Siew

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday he is appointing retired special education teacher Becky Carson from Edmond to sit on the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Carson’s appointment would fill the last vacancy on the board, joining five existing members and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

"Becky Carson has spent her career making a difference in the lives of Oklahoma children, especially those with special needs," said Stitt. "Her commitment to doing what’s best for students and her proven leadership will make her an outstanding addition to the State Board of Education."

The governor’s office says Carson spent 30 years planning and implementing individualized programs for students with mild disabilities in grades three through five. She also has an Oklahoma Teaching Certificate in Elementary Education, Learning Disability, Mentally Handicapped, and Physically Handicapped areas, according to a press release announcing her appointment.

"I am honored to serve on the State Board of Education,” said Carson. "Throughout my career, I’ve always believed that every child deserves a chance to reach their full potential. I am committed, dependable, and ready to help ensure every Oklahoma student has the opportunity to succeed."

Stitt filed the order of appointment for Carson on Wednesday, according to records obtained from the Oklahoma Secretary of State. The filing states Carson would serve as a member of the board to represent Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District until April 2, 2027. According to the filing, she would replace Jennifer Monies, who was confirmed to the board in 2019 and resigned in 2022.

The State Senate will still need to confirm Carson’s nomination. Should it be approved, Stitt-appointed members would hold a majority on the board. The governor replaced three members of the board with Chris Van Denhende, Mike Tinney, and Ryan Deatherage in February, citing “disappointing National Assessment of Educational Progress scores” and a need for “some fresh eyes and a renewed focus on our top 10 goals.”

