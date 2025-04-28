Moore firefighters respond to burning Amazon delivery truck

Moore firefighters respond to Amazon delivery truck fire in neighborhood.

Monday, April 28th 2025, 5:09 am

By: Summer Miller


MOORE, Okla -

Moore firefighters responded to an Amazon truck that caught fire while making deliveries over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the burning truck in a neighborhood on Sunday. Moore firefighters respond to Amazon truck fireImage Provided By: Moore Fire Department

Crews got the fire out quickly and helped deliver remaining packages to residents on the street of the truck fire.

No injuries were reported.

"There might be a small delay in packages from Amazon!" said the department.
