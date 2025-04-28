Moore firefighters respond to burning Amazon delivery truck

Monday, April 28th 2025, 5:09 am
Moore firefighters responded to an Amazon truck that caught fire while making deliveries over the weekend.
Firefighters responded to the burning truck in a neighborhood on Sunday. Image Provided By: Moore Fire Department
Crews got the fire out quickly and helped deliver remaining packages to residents on the street of the truck fire.
No injuries were reported.
"There might be a small delay in packages from Amazon!" said the department.
April 28th, 2025
April 26th, 2025
April 25th, 2025
April 29th, 2025
April 29th, 2025
April 29th, 2025