Moore firefighters respond to burning Amazon delivery truck

Moore firefighters respond to Amazon delivery truck fire in neighborhood.

By: Summer Miller

-

Moore firefighters responded to an Amazon truck that caught fire while making deliveries over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the burning truck in a neighborhood on Sunday. Image Provided By: Moore Fire Department

Crews got the fire out quickly and helped deliver remaining packages to residents on the street of the truck fire.

No injuries were reported.

"There might be a small delay in packages from Amazon!" said the department.