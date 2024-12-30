Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh Recalls Memories Of President Jimmy Carter

Former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh reflected on his friendship with the late President Jimmy Carter in a February 2023 interview, sharing heartfelt stories shortly after Carter entered hospice care.

By: News On 6, News 9

Lawmakers across the nation, including those in Oklahoma, are mourning the passing of the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter lived a long life dedicated to the country until his passing on Sunday at the age of 100.

RELATED: Former US President Jimmy Carter, Has Died At 100

In February 2023, Washington Bureau Reporter Alex Cameron and News 9 Photojournalist Jorge Gil sat down with former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh, who was a friend and contemporary of President Jimmy Carter.

Nigh shared stories and fond memories of the now-late President Carter, who had just entered hospice at the time of this interview.

Here are some key moments Nigh shared:

“To be truthful, he was an inspiration," Nigh said. "To me, Jimmy Carter was not a political person all through his life, he was a public servant.”

Nigh, who served as the Democratic governor of Oklahoma from 1970 to 1987, said Carter was an inspiration to him and showed him the importance of staying connected to one's constituents.

“He used to say, ‘What you have to remember is that that you want to always remain in contact, once you get elected, don't turn away from your constituents,'" Nigh said Carter told him. "'Always go back and see your friend.'"

Nigh said his memories of Carted extend beyond the former president, and even to other members of the Carter family.

“One of the fun things I remember about Jimmy Carter was his mother, Miss Lillian," Nigh said. "In Ponca City, the E.W. Marland Mansion established the Pioneer Woman's Award to honor outstanding women across America, and my wife suggested that they consider Miss Lillian."

Many years afterward, while speaking at Carl Albert Junior College in Poteau, Oklahoma, Nigh said Carter spotted him in a crowd of hundreds of people.

"He was walking around the stage speaking, and he just suddenly stopped; he leaned forward and he squinted his eye, and he said ‘There's my mother's favorite Oklahoman, former Governor George Nigh,'" Nigh said. "To this day, I beam that he looked in the audience and saw his ‘buddy George,’ and said I was his mother's favorite Oklahoman because we had hosted her for the Pioneer Woman Award. It's an indication of what a personal guy he was, that although he was President of the United States, he was Jimmy.”

Other Oklahoma lawmakers speaking out on Carter's passing include US Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who stated Carter dedicated his life to public service, and Rep. Stephanie Bice, who says she is praying for the Carter family.

Across Oklahoma, current and former lawmakers expressed their condolences to Carter's family on social media, praising his service to the country.

RELATED: Oklahoma Lawmakers React To Death Of Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter's legacy of public service will live on through his nonprofit, the Carter Center.