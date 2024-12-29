Oklahoma Lawmakers React To Death Of Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter's death Sunday after over a year in hospice care prompted reactions from many Oklahoma lawmakers.

By: News On 6, News 9

On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement regarding Carter's death:

"Sarah and I join the nation in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter. His service - in the White House and as a private citizen dedicated to his country - exemplified what it means to lead with integrity, compassion, and humility. He changed lives around the world, and his dedication to peace and human dignity will be remembered by his country. My prayers are with his family as they mourn."





In a post on X Sen. James Lankford said:

"Our politics were different, but I’ve always respected President Carter’s devotion to his faith, his wife, and serving others. As Americans we should be grateful for his service to our country in the Navy and as President. Cindy and I join many others in prayer for his family as they mourn the loss of their father, grandfather, and great-grandfather."

Tulsa Mayor Monre Nichols said:

Navy vet. Engineer. Governor. President. Humanitarian. What a race run by Jimmy Carter. He’ll be remembered as one of the most decent men to ever hold office. Grace, compassion and honesty. One of a kind. We need more like him. Rest well, Mr. President!

Rep. Cyndi Munson shared to X saying:

"What an incredible life—an incredible example of public service and leadership. Thank you for all you’ve done for our country and the world, Mr. President. May you rest in peace."

In a post on X Rep. Tom Cole said:

I am saddened to hear the news that our 39th President, Jimmy Carter, has passed. As with all presidents, I thank him for his service to our country and my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) said:

"It is always sad when we lose one of our nation’s leaders. I’m praying for the Carter family during this tough time."

Rep. Frank Lucas said:

"America has lost a faithful and selfless public servant. While he faced a number of political challenges throughout his time in office, it was President Carter’s generosity, honesty, and deep religious roots that characterized his life. It was the same generosity and honesty that brought then-President Carter back to Elk City, Oklahoma in 1979 after he promised Elk City Mayor Larry Wade he’d be back if he won the '76 election. Very few have forgotten the warm greetings and smiles shared with President Carter as he graced our community for a town hall meeting and a Sunday church service. I extend my deepest condolences to the Carter family in this somber hour."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin shared a post to X saying:

"President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to public service. Christie and I join all who mourn the passing of our nation’s 39th President. May God bless the Carter family."