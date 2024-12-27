Q&A: OKC Fire Captain Offers Tips To Help Homeowners Prevent And Prepare For Winter Fires

Oklahoma City firefighters urge families to prepare winter fire safety plans, including maintaining working smoke alarms, proper space heater use, and practicing escape routes.

By: News 9, Jordan Fremstad

Oklahoma City firefighters respond to most of their fire calls during the winter months. They said now is the time for families to make safety plans and ensure their homes are safe. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas offered some advice.

Q: How should you start fire safety plans?

A: “It is a time to start thinking, being mindful of home preparations for winter,” Douglas said. “We know people probably get tired of us preaching smoke alarms: you've got to have a working smoke alarm.”

Q: Is it safe to use space heaters?

A: “If you are using a space heater, they are safe to use,” Douglas said. “Just make sure you’re plugging them into a wall outlet and not using any extension cords.”

Q: What’s your opinion on open-flame candles?

A: “If you do use a candle, even though we prefer you not to, just make sure you blow that candle out before you leave the room,” Douglas said.

Q: Where do most fires start?

A: “Cooking fires continues to be the leading cause of structure fires across America,” Douglas said. “If the stove’s on, don’t leave, even for a second.”

Q: Can you heat your home with your oven?

A: “We’ve seen a lot of house fires started this way,” Douglas said.

Q: What should you burn inside a fireplace?

A: “Please only burn a good dry season wood. No trash,” Douglas said. “We don’t want to see anything else burning inside your fireplace.”

Q: What should homeowners get inspected?

A: “You want to make sure that your HVAC system is running and operating in a smooth manner,” Douglas said.

Q: How do you prevent dryer fires?

A: “Do make sure you’re cleaning those frequently,” Douglas said.

Q: Why is it important to have an escape plan?

A: “Seen a lot of successful families make it out that’s practiced a house fire safety plan,” Douglas said. “Knowing two ways in and out of each room. Making sure the little ones in the house can operate the windows, the door locks, all of that. Teaching them to get low. stay outside.

“You want to have a meeting place outside your home where everybody meets. That’s where you want to make the 911 call. When that need arises you want to have that plan in place and it’s extremely important.”

Additional Precaution

Douglas said it is a good time to learn how to shut the water off to your home just in case your pipes burst.