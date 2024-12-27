Q&A: OKC Fire Captain Offers Tips To Help Homeowners Prevent And Prepare For Winter Fires

Thursday, December 26th 2024, 10:34 pm
Oklahoma City firefighters respond to most of their fire calls during the winter months. They said now is the time for families to make safety plans and ensure their homes are safe. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas offered some advice.
A: “It is a time to start thinking, being mindful of home preparations for winter,” Douglas said. “We know people probably get tired of us preaching smoke alarms: you've got to have a working smoke alarm.”
A: “If you are using a space heater, they are safe to use,” Douglas said. “Just make sure you’re plugging them into a wall outlet and not using any extension cords.”
A: “If you do use a candle, even though we prefer you not to, just make sure you blow that candle out before you leave the room,” Douglas said.
A: “Cooking fires continues to be the leading cause of structure fires across America,” Douglas said. “If the stove’s on, don’t leave, even for a second.”
A: “We’ve seen a lot of house fires started this way,” Douglas said.
A: “Please only burn a good dry season wood. No trash,” Douglas said. “We don’t want to see anything else burning inside your fireplace.”
A: “You want to make sure that your HVAC system is running and operating in a smooth manner,” Douglas said.
A: “Do make sure you’re cleaning those frequently,” Douglas said.
A: “Seen a lot of successful families make it out that’s practiced a house fire safety plan,” Douglas said. “Knowing two ways in and out of each room. Making sure the little ones in the house can operate the windows, the door locks, all of that. Teaching them to get low. stay outside.
“You want to have a meeting place outside your home where everybody meets. That’s where you want to make the 911 call. When that need arises you want to have that plan in place and it’s extremely important.”
Additional Precaution
Douglas said it is a good time to learn how to shut the water off to your home just in case your pipes burst.
Jordan Fremstad proudly joined the News 9 team in December 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Jordan is a three-time Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist who began his broadcast journalism career in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Jordan grew up in De Soto, Wisconsin. Jordan comes to Oklahoma City after four years with La Crosse’s CBS affiliate WKBT News 8 Now.
