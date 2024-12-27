OKC Vet Clinics Treat Influx Of 4-Legged Patients After Christmas

Emergency veterinary clinics in the Oklahoma City area report a post-Christmas surge in cases, many involving pets ingesting toxic foods like chocolate, onions, and raisins.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

-

Emergency veterinary clinics in the Oklahoma City metro area are reporting an increase in four-legged patients following Christmas, with many cases linked to pets ingesting toxic foods or substances, sources told News 9.

"It's that time of year, and anything that is unguarded—maybe it's dressing or stuffing that contains onions—onions are bad. Garlic is in the same family,” said Dr. Sherrie Hodgson, a veterinarian at Neel Veterinary Hospital.

Chocolate and Other Dangerous Foods

Other vet clinics said the majority of their food-illness cases in the last week have been related to chocolate ingestion.

Raisins and grapes should also be avoided, Dr. Hodgson stated.

"Alcohol is another one; dough that contains yeast—another thing that they can get into that they should not have," she said.

One local clinic reported handling six cases of toxic food ingestion on Thursday alone.

What happens if your pet gets ahold of harmful food?

If a pet consumes harmful foods, symptoms can range from mild to severe, depending on the amount and type of substance ingested.

“Depending on how much they get, the more toxic it is to them. They can sometimes also have seizures, depending on what it is they ingest,” said Neel Veterinary Hospital.

Pancreatitis Warning

Feeding pets pork or foods high in fat can lead to pancreatitis, a serious condition that requires immediate attention.

"If the pet vomits more than once or twice in a 24-hour period, is not eating for 24 hours, is lethargic—doesn't want to get up and even go outside—or is having diarrhea, particularly if it's bloody, they need to be seen right away, no delay,” Dr. Hodgson advised.

When to Seek Emergency Care

Neel Veterinary Hospital recommended consulting with your veterinarian first before visiting an emergency clinic unless your regular vet is closed or it is an urgent situation.