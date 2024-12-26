1 Killed In McClain Co. Crash

A crash in McClain County resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

By: News 9

One person is dead after a crash in McClain County Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said a vehicle was traveling on Highway 74 near Wayne when it went off the road and rolled over at around 2 a.m.

According to OHP, the driver, identified as 65-year-old Ronnie Terry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said foggy weather may have been a factor in the crash.