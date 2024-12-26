1 Killed In McClain Co. Crash

A crash in McClain County resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Thursday, December 26th 2024, 6:40 am

By: News 9


WAYNE, Okla. -

One person is dead after a crash in McClain County Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said a vehicle was traveling on Highway 74 near Wayne when it went off the road and rolled over at around 2 a.m.

According to OHP, the driver, identified as 65-year-old Ronnie Terry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said foggy weather may have been a factor in the crash.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024