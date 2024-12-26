1 Killed In McClain Co. Crash

Thursday, December 26th 2024, 6:40 am
One person is dead after a crash in McClain County Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said a vehicle was traveling on Highway 74 near Wayne when it went off the road and rolled over at around 2 a.m.
According to OHP, the driver, identified as 65-year-old Ronnie Terry, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP said foggy weather may have been a factor in the crash.
