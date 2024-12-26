Jewish Community In OKC Celebrates Hanukkah In Unique Ways

The Oklahoma City Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah through traditions like menorah lighting and family gatherings.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

-

Everyone celebrates holidays differently and Hanukkah is no exception, an Oklahoma Rabbi told News 9 on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the first day of Hanukkah and the fifth time in more than 100 years that the occasion fell on the same day as Christmas.

“The message of Hanukkah is to tell us: don't be discouraged. Every bit of light, every bit of light, every bit of light,” gestured Rabbi Ovadia Goldman with the Chabad Community Center. “And before you know it, there's an abundance of light that doesn't leave room for darkness."

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, can be observed and respected in a multitude of ways, said Rabbi Vered Harris with Temple B’nai Israel. One of those is the lighting of a menorah.

A menorah has nine candles—eight to represent the eight nights of Hanukkah—and symbolizes bringing light into darkness, Rabbi Goldman shared.

“The Shamash is the one you use to light all the others,” Rabbi Harris demonstrated.

Starting with one, the tradition is to light an additional candle each day.

Toys like the dreidel and foods including jelly doughnuts, Hanukkah latkes, and chocolate gelt—a favorite amongst children—can also be part of the tradition, listed Rabbi Goldman.

“It's kind of a time to spend time with family and come together, and it's also kind of an opportunity to teach more about Judaism to my friends that aren't Jewish since I have a lot of those,” said Rabbi Harris’ daughter Ruby.

While everyone observes holidays differently, “If I’m wearing the Star of David or a Hanukkah sweater, I think it’s obvious that I’m not celebrating Christmas,” Rabbi Harris began, reminding people to “remember that there is diversity in our community and there’s no harm in saying ‘have a great day’ or ‘happy holidays.’”

Rabbi Goldman encouraged anyone in need of a free menorah or dreidel to visit JewishOKC.com.