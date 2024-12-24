State Lawmakers Work To Cut Down On Virtual Learning In Oklahoma Schools

Oklahoma lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to limit virtual learning, citing poor educational outcomes and the need for in-person instruction.

By: Haley Weger

-

Two Republican state lawmakers are renewing their push to eliminate virtual days for Oklahoma students.

Filed last session, Senate Bill 1768 limited virtual classroom instruction to only take place in the event of inclement weather, staff shortages, illness, building maintenance issues, or if deemed necessary by school administrators and approved by the State Department of Education.

Pro Tem-Elect Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, are refiling the legislation for the 2025 legislative session.

“In the past several years, we have appropriated historic levels of funding to schools across the state,” Pro Tem-Elect Paxton said. “I believe returning to in-person work and cutting down on virtual days will improve productivity across state agencies, including public education.”

Sen. Kristen Thompson cites poor educational outcomes in Oklahoma, even after records investments in public schools. She says it’s time to take a different approach.

"How we educate our children on virtual days is something that's become very, very important to me,” said Sen. Thompson.

A mother herself, Sen. Thompson noticed that her own kids were getting a lower quality education when taking virtual classes.

“What I experienced with my kids was maybe a few quizzes. With my youngest, we did get some worksheets, but the quality was really just not there,” said Sen. Thompson.

Now in a post-pandemic world, Sen. Thompson wants to help get Oklahoma students back into the classroom. She says virtual learning presents a number of challenges for teachers, students and parents.

“I'm fortunate that I live in a community that's connected. We don't have issues with broadband access, but when we're talking about some of our rural schools, there's some real challenges out there with connectivity,” said Sen. Thompson.

The bill ensures that virtual classroom instruction will only take place in the event of inclement weather, staff shortages, illness, building maintenance issues, or if deemed necessary by school administrators and approved by the State Department of Education.

“It's a tool that we need in the toolbox, but it needs to be used for very specific purposes,” said Sen. Thompson. "We have got to increase our educational outcomes, and this is a really good way to make sure that they're getting high-quality instruction."

The bill will be discussed in the 2025 legislative session, beginning in February.