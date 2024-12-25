The Porch: Mad Science Shows Christmas Themed Experiment

Mad Science stopped the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to show a Christmas-themed experiment you can do at home.

By: News 9

Today on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Mad Science stopped by to show a Christmas-themed experiment you can do at home.

Using balloons and a hair dryer, Derek Brock with Mad Science, showed how Santa and his sleigh might scientifically navigate chimneys.

When you place the balloons over the dryer one by one, it creates a column of air that's able to lift all the balloons up.

"That column hits the first balloon, wraps around it, and then it hits the second balloon, wraps around it," said Brock. "If we had a strong enough column and we got the rate, rate, the weight ratio, correct, we could stack balloons way up there."

