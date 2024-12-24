OKC Thunder Give Back To Nonprofits For 12 Days Of Giving

The Oklahoma City Thunder is celebrating the holiday season with their '12 Days of Giving' initiative, donating essential items to 12 local nonprofit organizations to support their community.

By: Mike Glover

It’s Christmas time, and through their 12 Days of Giving, our Thunder team is spreading Christmas cheer.

“12 Days of Giving is part of Thunder Assist holiday program,” said Erin Oldfield, Thunder, Vice President on Engagement for The Oklahoma City Thunder.

The program takes needed items to 12 local nonprofit organizations.

“Sometimes we have Rumble there, or the Thunder girls, or our OCITY crew, just to make the event feel a little extra special,” said Oldfield.

“We didn’t know they were going to partner with us for the 12 Days of Giving so it was kind of a surprise,” said Marcus Jackson, Co-founder and CEO of Urban Bridge Impact Center.

Each nonprofit provided a list of some much-needed items.

“Copy paper and arts and crafts supplies, and pencils and pens,” said Judy Reyes-Henderson with Freedom City.

“We gave them a long extensive list, and it looked like they tried to hit everything on there,” said Jackson.

It really doesn’t matter how your day is going, a surprise visit from the Thunder organization makes any day better.

“We work with the organization to plan these events, but sometimes if the kids or clients are there it’s often a surprise which is a lot of fun,” said Oldfield.

For Freedom City students, the visit from the Thunder group was big. For the staff, the supplies mean everything.

“We go through a lot of crayons, and a lot of colored pencils, and a lot of copy paper so it’s going to help us a whole lot every day,” said Reyes-Henderson.

The students at Urban Bridge were honored to even be recognized by the Thunder.

“For our students it just means a lot just for the simple fact that y’all came all the way out here on MLK, to come shower us with some love,” said Jackson.

“If they were feeling the Thunder love, we were feeling it right back,” said Oldfield.

This isn’t something new for the Thunder organization; it’s actually just one of the many things going on behind the scenes to make our community better. Each year they try to choose different nonprofits to give back to.