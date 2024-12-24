Silver Alert Issued For 77-Year-Old Norman Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man from Norman, who was last seen on Monday in Midwest City.

Tuesday, December 24th 2024, 12:02 pm

By: News 9


A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Norman, police say.

The Norman Police Department said 77-year-old Stephen Woodrum was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Monday in Midwest City.

Woodrum was seen wearing denim jeans, black shoes, a grey shirt, a dark green jacket, and a Vietnam veteran hat.

NPD said Woodrum suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

If you see Woodrum, you are asked to contact the Norman Police Department by calling 911 or (405) 321-1444.
