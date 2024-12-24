How An Oklahoma Nonprofit Helps Those Experiencing Homelessness

To honor the memory of their son, an Oklahoma family founded a nonprofit to provide essential supplies to the homeless in Oklahoma City.

By: Addie Crawford

A family from Wilburton, a town in southeast Oklahoma, formed a nonprofit foundation to honor their son who tragically passed away in 2021.

The Reynolds family said they travel back and forth to Oklahoma City to hand deliver supplies to the homeless as part of Zach's Rays of Hope.

What is Zach's Rays of Hope?

The mission of Zach's Rays of Hope as a nonprofit organization is to be a guiding light of hope in the darkness by providing help to the homeless population without discrimination. The Reynolds family believes each individual is a human being who deserves basic human needs of warmth, shelter, safety, and comfort.

Why was it formed?

In December of 2021, Zach Reynolds passed away at a young age, leaving his family grieving. His parents remember Zach's giving heart for both people and animals, which inspired them to keep his heart alive.

"He loved people, which was his downfall," said Danny Reynolds. "Zach took a blanket to a man living in a shed without insulation or heat, and 18 days later, he was pronounced dead as a result of that very man."

Later on, the Reynolds family heard about a man who was turned away from a shelter in the middle of winter leaving him to freeze to death on the shelter's doorstep. That's when the family knew they needed to do something.

"We've helped out people close to us in McAlester, but there is a much greater need in Oklahoma City," said Reynolds.

What does the nonprofit do?

Zach's Rays of Hope packs a backpack full of items such as tents, sleeping bags, hygiene products, warm clothes, safety equipment, and a bible.

In 2024, the nonprofit exceeded its goal of delivering 100 backpacks but has a goal of 365 backpacks in 2025.

"I know that's a challenge but if we can get 365 people to donate just 20 cents a day or $6 a month then we can accomplish it," said Reynolds.

How are people responding?

Several people came up to our news crew as Zach's Rays of Hope handed out donations. The people experiencing homelessness expressed their gratitude and how much it helps, especially during the winter.

"I've struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder among other things," said a woman living on the streets. "Without these donations, I wouldn't survive."

The Reynolds family said they often run out of supplies when delivering backpacks to the homeless which causes them to turn people away empty-handed.

"Without your help, a lot of people would be worse off than they already are so we are so thankful for everything," said a man experiencing homelessness.

How can you help?

You can find ways to donate and learn more about the organization here.