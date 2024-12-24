No Injuries Reported After SE Oklahoma City Home Catches Fire

A residence caught fire on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

A home caught fire Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a residence near Southeast 48th Street and Beacon Hill Road shortly after 3 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire began in the home's kitchen before spreading to the rest of the structure.

"When we arrived on the scene, we didn't find anybody here and fire had already worked its way into the attic and had come through the roof," OKCFD Battalion Chief Greg Lindsay said. "So it was a pretty significant fire when we arrived on scene."

OKCFD said no one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.