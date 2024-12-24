Westbound I-40 Reopened After Wreck At I-35 Junction

Westbound I-40 in Oklahoma City is reopened after a wreck involving a semitruck at the I-35 junction, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

Tuesday, December 24th 2024, 7:13 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been reopened after a wreck Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a wreck involving a semi truck resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate at the junction connecting to Interstate 35.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

OHP said there were no injuries.
