Westbound I-40 Reopened After Wreck At I-35 Junction

Tuesday, December 24th 2024, 7:13 am
All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been reopened after a wreck Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a wreck involving a semi truck resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate at the junction connecting to Interstate 35.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
OHP said there were no injuries.
December 24th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 25th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024
December 26th, 2024