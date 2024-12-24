Toy Store In Norman Battling Inflation, Encouraging People To Shop Local For Holidays

Small businesses and big box retailers are battling inflation ahead of the holidays, a toy store in Norman said on Tuesday. However, getting customers to shop in person brings an additional challenge.

Stephanie O’Hara, the owner of Kidoodles expanded, “People were really uncertain about the economy before and after the election, and so between that and inflation, it's really affected retail sales this holiday season.”

The rise in costs occurred among both suppliers and consumers.

“Our costs are more and so we have to pass those costs on to our customers,” O’Hara explained. “We actually anticipated this happening, so we pivoted several months ago and started being more intentional about finding price points that were affordable for every budget."

O'Hara said finding quality items at varying price points was a challenge.

"We want to make sure that we are still competitive and that we offer things that are unique that you can't always find in big box stores; that are quality but also are affordable.”

Kidoodles said employees “went to market last summer and were very intentional about finding those things.”

However, getting customers to shop in person brings an additional challenge.

“I think the biggest challenge for us as a small retailer is the ‘easy button’. It's the big box stores."

It's shopping online, the store added.

"The difference for small businesses like us is that we have excellent customer service. We get to know your name. You get to walk through our little door for our littlest customers. You can't get that when you go to the big box stores,” O’Hara shared, adding that the store also offers free gift wrapping. "That's what sets us apart."

The owner encouraged people to shop locally ahead of Christmas, noting that those dollars stay in the community.

Kidoodles said it has donated to more than 150 nonprofits thanks to people shopping in its store.