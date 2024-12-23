Chickasha Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Shooting 3 Family Members

A man charged in a triple homicide in Chickasha earlier this year pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, court records say.

By: News 9

Monday morning, a man from Chickasha pleaded guilty to killing three members of his family in May, according to court records.

Court records say Jacob Mayhugh was taken into custody on May 13 in Oklahoma City after two women and one man were found shot to death in their Chickasha home two days earlier.

Mayhugh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and on Monday, pleaded guilty to all counts.

According to court documents, Mayhugh's plea agreement says he will serve three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Over a dozen witness statements were read from family members, with more than two dozen members of the family present in court on Monday.

As part of the plea, Mayhugh has waived all his rights to an appeal, commutation and speaking with media.

Before the plea agreement, prosecutors with the State of Oklahoma were seeking the death penalty for Mayhugh.