Timeline Of Mayhugh Family Murders In Chickasha And Investigation

This timeline follows the investigation, arrest, and legal actions following the May 2024 Chickasha triple homicide, giving a detailed account of key events in the case.

On May 11, 2024, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, three members of the Mayhugh family were found shot to death in their home. From the initial discovery of the crime scene to the arrest of 22-year-old suspect Jacob Mayhugh and the ongoing legal proceedings, this timeline provides a detailed look at the case's development and impact on the community.

May 11, 2024

Around 11 a.m. Chickasha Police received a 911 call reporting shell casings on the front porch of a home near South 6th Street, with possible bodies inside. Responding officers discovered an AR-15 in the entryway and three deceased individuals with gunshot wounds. The victims were later identified as Patty Mayhugh, James Mayhugh, and Shayla Mayhugh.

Chickasha Police requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Investigators determined the AR-15 had been purchased by 22-year-old Jacob Mayhugh on April 24, 2024.

Jacob Mayhugh was identified as a person of interest.

May 13, 2024

On May 13, a warrant was issued for Mayhugh's arrest.

OSBI arrested Jacob Mayhugh in Bricktown, Oklahoma City. He was found sitting on a park bench, with his vehicle nearby containing two ammunition clips and $750 in cash.

May 16, 2024

Court documents revealed prosecutors intend to deny bond and pursue the death penalty for Mayhugh, who faces three counts of first-degree murder. According to an affidavit, Mayhugh confessed to the killings during an interview with OSBI Special Agents. Investigators uncovered evidence suggesting he planned additional acts of violence.

Mayhugh remains held at the Grady County Jail. A Grady County judge approved the prosecution's request to deny bail.

May 20, 2024

Family members of the victims—James, Patty, and Shayla—spoke publicly for the first time. Cousins Brandon and Adam Burnett, along with their sister Savannah, expressed their grief and gratitude for community support. They described the victims as beloved members of the Chickasha community, recalling family holidays and vacations.

Patty, James, and Shayla were laid to rest at the Bible Baptist Church in Chickasha.

May 29, 2024

New court filings revealed details about the investigation, including items discovered in Mayhugh's vehicle. Evidence collected by Oklahoma City Police further tied him to the crime. A motive for the killings has not been released, but family members described the victims as selfless and beloved individuals who were deeply connected to their community.

Dec. 23rd, 2024

According to court records, Mayhugh pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder at a hearing on Monday, Dec. 23, and agreed to a life sentence in a plea agreement.

While the state was originally pushing for the death penalty, the Mayhugh family wanted a quicker resolution.

“My policy is if I don't have a family that's 100% on board with seeking a death sentence, and is willing to go that far with it, I'm not going to do it simply because it takes too long to get somebody from the time that a crime is committed to an execution chamber,” Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said.

Mayhugh's plea agreement states he will serve three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, and he also waives all rights to appeal, commutation, parole, and contact with the victims’ families.

Hicks says Mayhugh’s exact motive for killing his family may never be known.

“That's not something that we generally are ever able to answer because you can't explain other than somebody is just full of evil. The taking of three human lives, you can’t explain that. Taking one much less three, especially your parents and your sister,” Hicks said.