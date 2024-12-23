Man Killed In NW Oklahoma City Shooting Identified

A 31-year-old man found dead after a shooting on Friday in Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

By: News 9

-

A man who died in a shooting Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a residence located near Northwest 4th Street and North Kentucky Avenue and found one person lying on the side of the road.

RELATED: 1 Dead In NW OKC Shooting

OCPD said the victim, identified as 31-year-old Leopoldo Luna, died at the scene.

Investigators said Luna was involved in an argument that escalated to gunfire. No arrests have been made.

There is no suspect information at this time, anyone with information has been asked to call OCPD's Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.