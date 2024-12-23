Man Killed In NW Oklahoma City Shooting Identified

A 31-year-old man found dead after a shooting on Friday in Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Monday, December 23rd 2024, 12:09 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man who died in a shooting Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a residence located near Northwest 4th Street and North Kentucky Avenue and found one person lying on the side of the road.

RELATED: 1 Dead In NW OKC Shooting

OCPD said the victim, identified as 31-year-old Leopoldo Luna, died at the scene.

Investigators said Luna was involved in an argument that escalated to gunfire. No arrests have been made.

There is no suspect information at this time, anyone with information has been asked to call OCPD's Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 23rd, 2024

December 19th, 2024

December 13th, 2024

December 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 24th, 2024

December 24th, 2024

December 23rd, 2024

December 23rd, 2024