1 Dead In NW OKC Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, December 20th 2024, 8:13 pm

By: News 9


Police say the scene is near Northwest 4th Street and North Kentucky Avenue.

Police say they found the victim dead on the scene when they arrived.

Police say no suspect information is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

