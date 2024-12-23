Juvenile Killed In Fight At SE Oklahoma City Party Identified

A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed Friday morning during a fight at a party in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

By: News 9

One person is in custody and a teenage boy is dead after a fight broke out at a party Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said shortly after 12 a.m., police responded to a reported stabbing at a residence near Southeast 104th Street and Sooner Road.

After arriving at the scene, officers said 16-year-old Ryder Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

OCPD said a suspect, a 15-year-old, was later taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect became involved in an argument when the victim was stabbed to death.

OCPS said the suspect was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County juvenile facility on a complaint of first-degree murder.