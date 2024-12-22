Man Killed In Garfield County Crash Identified

A man has died following a crash in Garfield County on Friday, authorities say.

By: News 9

A man has died following a crash in Garfield County on Friday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jose Vazquez turned in front of another driver on OK-132 just outside of Enid.

The crash sent Vazquez to a nearby hospital where he died, authorities say.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

Troopers said Vazquez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.