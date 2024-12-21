Tyler Media Spreads Holiday Cheer With Toy Drive At Remington Park

Tyler Media is spreading holiday cheer with its annual toy drive at Remington Park on Saturday.

By: News 9

This year, the team gathered toys and loaded them into 18-wheelers to distribute at the park.

The drive provides families in need with gifts to brighten their holiday season, and volunteers from Tyler Media are working hard to ensure every child gets a gift.

Jeff and Rachael from the Magic Morning Show were there and shared more about the drive with Tevis Hillis on News 9 this morning.



