Chat With The Chief: 75 Homicides In Oklahoma City This Year

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy reflects on the city's 2024 homicide numbers, highlights crime prevention initiatives, and emphasizes the department's priorities for leveraging technology and community partnerships in 2025.

By: News 9

As Oklahoma City closes out 2024, Police Chief Ron Bacy discussed the department’s efforts to curb violent crime in an interview with News 9’s Lisa Monahan.

With 75 homicides recorded so far this year, the chief highlighted crime prevention initiatives and emphasized the importance of community involvement in solving cases.

A Year Marked by Consistency in Homicide Numbers

Chief Bacy confirmed that 2024’s homicide count matches last year’s numbers, with a few weeks still left in the year.

“The numbers are the numbers,” he said. “Obviously, they're pretty consistent over the years. Those are crime trends.”

The department has been working proactively to address violent crime through partnerships and operations like Operation Sonic Boom, which resulted in 193 firearms being taken off the streets in just 60 days.

Focusing on Responsible Gun Ownership

One of the department’s key strategies is educating the public about responsible gun ownership.

“Secure your weapons, don't leave them in cars, don't leave them unsecured in houses,” Chief Bacy said. “We just want to make sure they don't end up in the wrong hands.”

Additionally, the department has been engaging in youth outreach to provide life skills and alternatives to violent behavior.

Each Number Represents a Life

Chief Bacy stressed the personal impact of violent crime.

“This holiday season, those aren’t just 75 lives. Those are 75 families, friends, and extended networks of people who are going to be grieving the loss of someone this year and for years to come,” he said, offering condolences to grieving families.

Rising Solve Rates: A Collaborative Success

The department has also seen a rise in solve rates for homicides, a trend Chief Bacy attributes to his team and the community.

He said their homicide unit works extremely hard to hold people accountable for their crimes.

“They leave their families behind no matter what the circumstances are, the weather, they go, and they invest themselves in giving these families some justice," Bacy said.

The chief praised the contributions of crime scene investigators, laboratory services staff, and officers who bring order to chaos in the critical first moments of an investigation.

He also thanked the community who came forward to help solve crimes.

"Oklahoma City is unique in that manner that we're all invested in holding people accountable for these acts when they occur," Bacy said.

Looking Ahead: Priorities for 2025

Heading into the new year, Bacy said the department will focus on leveraging technology to improve its solve rate and taking preventive measures to reduce violent crime.

“We’re allowing our community to sign up their cameras with our department so that we can respond a lot quicker with a virtual presence,” Chief Bacy said.

From advanced cameras to public education initiatives, the department plans to maintain its commitment to community safety.