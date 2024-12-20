Injury Crash Knocks Out Traffic Light At NW 16th & MacArthur Intersection

An SUV crash at the Northwest 16th Street and MacArthur Boulevard intersection injured at least one person, knocked out a traffic light, and led to the arrest of a second driver who nearly hit investigating officers.

By: News 9

Police are directing traffic at a busy intersection on MacArthur Boulevard after an SUV crashed into a traffic light Tuesday morning, knocking it out of operation.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the crash, which occurred at the intersection of MacArthur and Northwest 16th Street, is being classified as an injury accident.

However, details on the number of people injured, the severity of their injuries, and what caused the crash remain unclear.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

During the investigation, a second driver passing through the intersection was arrested after nearly hitting officers at the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect delays as crews work to restore the traffic light.

Police are urging caution and asking drivers to follow officers’ directions as they manage the intersection.

This is a developing story.