Crews Extinguish Large Duplex Fire In NW OKC, No Injuries Reported

Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday night. The fire is now out.

By: News 9

The scene was near Northwest 23rd Street and North May Avenue. Between North May Avenue and North Ross Avenue, both directions of Northwest 23rd were closed while crews worked.

Heavy smoke was reported in the area.

Authorities say that no one was inside the duplex, and it was vacant.

Crews were able to save a neighboring home that had no damage.

There were no injuries reported, but authorities say that both duplex units were destroyed.

