Woman Dies Following Harrah Crash

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 3:14 pm
A woman died following a crash in Harrah Thursday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff.
The scene was near South Harrah Road and East Reno Avenue.
Police say that the woman was transported to a local hospital from the scene where she later died.
Authorities say that it was a two-vehicle accident. Two people were in the second vehicle and were not injured, police confirmed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
