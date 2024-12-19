Woman Dies Following Harrah Crash

A woman died following a crash in Harrah Thursday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff.

By: News 9

The scene was near South Harrah Road and East Reno Avenue.

Police say that the woman was transported to a local hospital from the scene where she later died.

Authorities say that it was a two-vehicle accident. Two people were in the second vehicle and were not injured, police confirmed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.