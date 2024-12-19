Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Discusses Gold Dome Revamp, County Jail Dispute, & 2025 Plans

Mayor David Holt outlined plans for the Gold Dome's transformation, the ongoing Oklahoma County jail rezoning dispute, and exciting developments slated for Oklahoma City in 2025.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spoke with News 9 at 9 on Thursday morning to discuss updates on several big announcements and developments for the city.

Gold Dome to Get a New Lease on Life as Entertainment Venue

Oklahoma City's iconic Gold Dome on Northwest 23rd Street is moving closer to transforming into a concert venue.

The historic site along Route 66 has been vacant for a decade, but a $10 million proposal could revitalize it.

“We as a community have created tools though to step into those situations when we love something that maybe we don't own,” said Holt.

He said the city is exploring a $3 million investment in tax increment financing (TIF) to help fund the project, and the remaining funding will come from the private sector.

The proposal aims to preserve the dome while giving it a new purpose.

“I’m kind of agnostic on the use,” Mayor Holt said. “I just want to make sure the building doesn’t get torn down.”

The City Council will review the proposal in January 2025.

Oklahoma County Jail Rezoning Dispute Nearing Possible Resolution

Discussions continue between Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County regarding rezoning land near Grand and Southeast 15th for a new county jail.

Earlier this year, the city council denied the county’s request, prompting a lawsuit from the county claiming it didn’t need city approval.

Holt, the sole council member to vote in favor of the rezoning, said a settlement is in the works between Oklahoma County and the city council.

“For the sake of the city, the county, and the whole community, I would certainly like to see this resolved,” Holt said.

Looking Ahead: Big Plans for 2025

As Oklahoma City looks to 2025, Mayor Holt highlighted significant milestones, including finalizing the Olympics agreement with Los Angeles and unveiling renderings for the new downtown arena.

“We're going to know what that's going to look like, and we're gonna see a lot more ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings from MAPS 4,” Holt said. “I really think '25 is a very exciting year."