Oklahoma Teens Smoke Vapes More Than Most Of The Country, What Parents Need To Know

Oklahoma ranks as one of the ten worst states for vaping despite national numbers decreasing by almost 2%.
According to doctors, one main issue is how companies are marketing towards kids.
Brands are using colorful or fun packaging to appeal to a younger audience.
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust says one in five teens in Oklahoma are vaping, which is higher than most states.
Is my teen smoking? Signs to look for:
Risks of vaping
"Because of the nicotine addiction, it can also open up windows for other substances that they might abuse. Also, anxiety, depression, and all that will increase with vaping or nicotine use," said Chuntane Peevy, a behavioral nurse.
1. “Popcorn lung” is caused by diacetyl and happens when the lungs’ small airways are damaged. This can cause inflammation in the lungs and permanent scarring.
2. Vaping-related pneumonia is when thick, oily liquid from vape juices builds up inside your lungs.
3. Collapsed lung can happen when harsh chemicals irritate blisters inside your lung, resulting in a burst, which are holes that allow oxygen to escape into your body.
4. Mental health decline due to the mood-altering effects of nicotine on a still-developing teenage body.
5. Exposure to harmful chemicals like carcinogens, chemicals known to cause cancer, and even cadmium, a chemical found in traditional cigarettes that causes breathing issues.
For a list of the risks of vaping, you can go to stopwithme.com.
Have "The Talk"
Ultimately, if you do find that your child is smoking, that means it's time for a conversation to remind them of the health risks.
The state offers free help for Oklahoma teens. You can text "Start my quit" to 36072.
