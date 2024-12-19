Police Respond To Shots Fired At Oklahoma City Gas Station

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station early Thursday morning. A suspect was quickly apprehended, and no injuries were reported.

By: News 9, Addie Crawford

-

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station near the Oklahoma City Zoo on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at Northeast 36th Street and Interstate 35 on Thursday morning.

Police say this was not an armed robbery.

A suspect was quickly apprehended as officers were in the area when the incident occurred.

No injuries have been reported.

The gas station is temporarily closed while the investigation continues.

Further details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



