Oklahoma City Woman Seeks Justice After Dog Brutally Stabbed By Neighbor’s Family Members

By: News 9, Deanne Stein

An Oklahoma City woman is seeking justice for her dog who died after he was brutally attacked by two men.

It happened when the men were attempting to separate their dog from hers during a confrontation. Zena Lovelady said the men, who were family members of her neighbor, went onto her property to get their dog away from her pit bull, Blue. Lovelady’s roommate was home at the time.

“The little dog was running loose and came into the fence,” said the roommate who wanted to remain anonymous.

She said the men ignored the “Beware of Dog” and “No Trespassing” signs, walking into Lovelady’s backyard where they confronted the two dogs.

“Grabbed a knife and started stabbing him,” the roommate said of one man who allegedly attacked Blue. “I started yelling ‘Stop stabbing him, stop, stop.’ Another guy comes in with a baseball bat and starts hitting him.”

Lovelady said they didn’t stop until Blue let the dog go. Blue suffered multiple stab wounds.

“Makes me mad, I’m so mad,” said Lovelady. “All that blood, it was all over his back, his head, his body, and I just started crying.”

She took Blue to the vet, but he didn't make it. “Blue was everything, I went to sleep with that dog, I woke up with that dog, he made my day, he was my baby,” Lovelady said. “If they would have kept hitting him, he would have let go, they didn't have to stab him.”

However, Carlos Cantu, Lovelady’s neighbor, said they didn't have a choice. “That dog had my French bully, you know, swinging him by the neck,” Cantu said.

Carols says his family members had to use excessive force to save Max, his brother’s dog, blaming a broken latch on the gate.

“I understand that that was their property,” Cantu said. “If they would have had that latch fixed, none of this would have happened.”

Cantu says Max is recovering from his injuries, while Lovelady mourns her Blue.

“My heart goes out to them, it really does,” Cantu said. “I understand because I have a dog and I love my dog, I know what it would feel like.”

However, Lovelady wants justice.

“This was his yard, that dog had no right coming in this yard, Blue didn’t go in their yard,” she said. “I want them to pay for what they did to my dog, I mean that was my baby.”

Lovelady did file a police report, but no criminal charges have been filed. The case is still under investigation.