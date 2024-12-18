Wellston Substitute Teacher Faces Sentencing For Inappropriate Conduct With Students

Emma Hancock, convicted of sending explicit messages to a 15-year-old student and showing inappropriate videos to eighth graders, will face sentencing in Lincoln County at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

By: News 9

A Wellston substitute teacher convicted of sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old student is set to learn her punishment in court on Wednesday.

Emma Hancock was found guilty of two counts related to inappropriate behavior with students.

Her sentencing is at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln County.

CHARGES

1.) Guilty on one felony count related to sexual messages she sent to the 15-year-old student

2.) Guilty on one felony count for showing eighth-grade students videos of herself kissing a woman and pretending to perform oral sex.

ACQUITTED CHARGES

1.) Two counts of “lewd or indecent acts to (a) child under 16."

2.) One count of “soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.”

What we know:

Court documents show the alleged abuse lasted for months, including on school grounds.

Investigators say Hancock sent nude photos of herself to that 15-year-old.

Evidence obtained by police shows text messages where Hancock asks the student if they are sending half-nude pictures, ending the conversation by asking if the victim was trying to get her to lose her job.

According to court records, Hancock also showed inappropriate videos of herself to eighth graders.

From her attorney:

News 9 spoke with Hancock's attorney, Billy Coyle, who says they hope the judge gives her concurrent sentences.

A jury has recommended she receive a 3-year sentence.

Hancock is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by the victim's family.

Similar cases create new law:

Earlier in the year, a law that no longer allows teacher-student communication through electronic devices was implemented.

While the bill is not directly linked to this case, it shows the magnitude of just how many inappropriate situations like this have taken place In school districts.