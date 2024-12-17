Grand Jury Declines To File Charges Against 7 Oklahoma City Officers Involved In Deadly Incident

The Oklahoma County Grand Jury has recommended that no charges be filed against seven Oklahoma City police officers involved in a deadly use-of-force incident in October.

By: News 9

The grand jury's decision came after reviewing testimony, evidence, and video footage related to the incident.

According to records, the officers were responding to what was initially believed to be an auto-pedestrian accident at Northwest 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they encountered Annette Prince, who was armed with a pistol.

Despite attempts by the officers to de-escalate the situation, Prince refused to drop the weapon and fired several shots.

When she raised the gun and pointed it at officers, they responded by shooting and killing her.

The grand jury reviewed testimony from two Oklahoma City Police Department detectives, who spoke about the investigation, as well as 36 exhibits, including body-worn camera footage, dash camera videos, photographs from the scene, and interviews with the involved officers and a civilian witness.

After deliberation, the grand jury determined that charges would not be filed, issuing a "no bill" against the seven officers on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred after Prince allegedly shot the driver of the vehicle she was in before crashing at the scene, led to a woman's hospitalization.

According to the press release, she has since been released after receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting have been on administrative leave since the incident.