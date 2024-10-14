77-Year-Old Woman Shot By Police Following Violent Incident In NW Oklahoma City

A 77-year-old woman, Annette Prince, was shot dead by police after shooting a driver and then attempting to flee, resulting in a police-involved shooting.

By: News On 6

A 77-year-old woman was shot and killed by police after a violent incident in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Police say Annette Prince, 77, was a passenger in a car near Northwest 122nd and MacArthur when she shot the driver twice. The driver then exited the vehicle, and Prince allegedly took control of the car, running over the victim.

According to authorities, Prince attempted to flee the scene but crashed shortly after. When officers arrived, Prince fired a shot into the ground and then pointed her gun at the officers. Police responded by firing at Prince, who died at the scene.

The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Seven officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.



