7 Facts We Know About A Grady County High-Speed Chase

A chase involving several authorities ended in an officer-involved shooting in Grady County Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said that the chase ended near 1410 County Street 2960 about six miles north of Alex.

-

Editor's note: Grady Co. Sheriff Gary Boggess confirmed to News 9 that one of their deputies is on paid administrative leave after the OIS last night pending OSBI's investigation. He said to his knowledge no other law enforcement agent from any of the agencies fired their weapon. He did not give me the name of the deputy.﻿

A chase involving several authorities ended in an officer-involved shooting in Grady County Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said that the chase ended near 1410 County Street 2960 about six miles north of Alex.

1. Reported stolen vehicle

Monday’s pursuit started with a reported stolen vehicle just south of Lindsay. The driver of that vehicle refused to stop, and it took multiple agencies to end the chase.

"We’re fortunate that no one else was hurt,” said Hunter McKee. OSBI public information manager.

2. Driver led officers on a multicounty chase

The suspect tried to avoid the officers. They drove north from Garvin County, and briefly into McClain County, before ending up in a field just north of Alex in Grady County.

“It was a long pursuit,” McKee said.

3. The suspect was armed

Grady County deputies chased the driver into a field off Hawkins Road and opened fire, according to investigators.

"That suspect was hit,” McKee said.

4. No officers were hurt in the pursuit

Investigators did not say whether the suspect fired at officers. However, McKee said no law enforcement officers were hurt during the shooting or the pursuit itself.

“The deputies and the other law enforcement officers on scene were not struck,” McKee said.

5. Suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment

Authorities tried life-saving measures before taking the man to a hospital for treatment. OSBI did not release information on their condition or any additional information about the suspect.

“We’re still kind of looking into who this suspect is,” McKee said.

6. OSBI is interviewing agencies

McKee said their investigators are gathering information from officers and deputies involved in the pursuit. They didn’t have information on the officer or deputy who fired their service weapon.

“We’re still looking into that at this time,” McKee said. “We’re gonna investigate this as quickly as we can.”

7. OSBI will lead the investigation

Due to the large area the pursuit covered, OSBI will lead the investigation.

"Piece together what exactly happened,” McKee said.

The agency plans to release more information in the coming days.