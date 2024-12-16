Thunder Vs. Bucks NBA Cup Title Game Set For Tuesday In Las Vegas

The 2024 NBA Cup title game is set as the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the trophy (and more than $500,000 per player) on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

By: CBS Sports

And then there were two. The 2024 NBA Cup title game is set as the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the trophy (and more than $500,000 per player) on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Bucks and Thunder were both winners in Vegas on Saturday night. Milwaukee ousted the Hawks in the semifinals before OKC pulled away from the Rockets.

Eight teams made the knockout stage after round-robin group play that involved all 30 NBA teams in the league's second annual in-season tournament. The Magic, Knicks, Mavericks and Warriors were knocked out in the quarterfinals earlier in the week.

The Lakers won the inaugural tournament last season (then called the in-season tournament), and the Bucks are the only team to make the semifinals both years. Here's how the NBA Cup works.

The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule is below.

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule, scores

Quarterfinals

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bucks 114, Magic 109 Thunder 118, Mavericks 104

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks 108, Knicks 100 Rockets 91, Warriors 90

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

Bucks 110, Hawks 102 Thunder 111, Rockets 96

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17