Oklahoma City Police End Chase With PIT Maneuver, Arrest Driver

Oklahoma City police arrested a woman Sunday morning after a pursuit near Southeast 29th and Sooner ended with a PIT maneuver.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 5:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman is in jail after leading Oklahoma City police on a chase over the weekend in a stolen pickup truck.

Officers spotted the truck near Southeast 29th and Sooner on Sunday morning.

When the driver refused to pull over, police initiated a PIT maneuver, forcing the vehicle off the road and causing it to roll.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was arrested.
