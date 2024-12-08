Davis Tops Vian 28-18 To Win 2A-II State Championship

Davis defeated Vian 28-18 to claim the 2A state championship, earning the program's first title in a decade.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Davis Wolves are champions once again, securing their first 2A-II state title in 10 years with a hard-fought 28-18 victory over the Vian Wolverines.

The game was tightly contested early, with both teams tied at seven.

Davis quarterback Dax Owens broke the deadlock with a tough run into the end zone to put the Wolves ahead 13-7, though the extra point attempt was no good.

Vian continued to fight, with Mason Wright powering his way into the end zone to keep the Wolverines in contention. However, Davis’s defense held strong, and the Wolves maintained their lead.

In the end, Davis capitalized on key plays and kept Vian at bay to secure the championship, marking a triumphant return to glory for the Wolves after a decade-long title drought.