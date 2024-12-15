Self-Defense Workshop Empowers Women With Practical Techniques

A self-defense workshop led by Kas McGuire empowers women with practical techniques to defend themselves against larger, stronger attackers, addressing the growing concern of violence against women in Oklahoma.

Can you defend yourself against someone bigger and stronger? It's a question many women ask themselves, and according to Kas McGuire, the answer is yes.

McGuire, a martial arts instructor, teaches a self-defense workshop designed specifically for women. “My goal is to teach every single woman that they’re worth fighting for,” she said.

Lindsay Onarecker, a mother of three, attended the workshop on Saturday and was surprised by what she learned. “It was more about the technique used and less about the strength,” she said.

Onarecker said she decided to take the class after feeling unsettled by recent stories of violence against women in Oklahoma and beyond. “I want to be empowered to be able to defend myself. I want to feel empowered to protect my daughters,” she said.

Oklahoma ranks among the worst states for violence against women, which McGuire says makes preparedness even more critical.

“Immediately my instinct as someone grabs me is to pull away. Instead, I’m going to step in,” McGuire demonstrated during the session.

The workshop focused on simple moves and techniques to help women escape from larger, stronger attackers, including ways to break free from holds.

Saturday’s workshop offered an introduction to self-defense, with McGuire emphasizing that practice is key.

Mana Martial Arts, which hosted the class, plans to offer the women’s workshop weekly in 2024 to reach more women with this valuable knowledge.