Person Hit By Vehicle Dies In NW Oklahoma City, Police Say

One person is dead after they were hit by two cars overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near Northwest 30th and Portland.

Police say a person called around 3:30 a.m. saying they hit someone and when they turned around to check they saw another car hit the person.

Officers tell us the first person is cooperating with them and the second drove off.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

At last check, both Northwest 30th and Portland were shut down.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.