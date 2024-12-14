Thunder Face Rockets In NBA Cup Semifinals, Eyeing Spot In Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Houston Rockets in game 25 of the regular season, but this game stands because it marks the NBA Cup semifinals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Houston Rockets in game 25 of the regular season, but this game stands because it marks the NBA Cup semifinals. The winner will move on to the NBA Cup finals, where they will play either the Atlanta Hawks or the Milwaukee Bucks.

This experience, featuring a high-profile setting with NBA officials and extensive media coverage, is designed to mimic the NBA Finals—an experience that could benefit the Thunder as they prepare for this important matchup.

Cason Wallace reflected on the significance of the game, noting the added experience it provides.

“Give us extra experience. You know, we haven’t played in a cup, we’ve never played in a tournament-type, you know, game,” Wallace said. “So being here in Vegas, which is different for us, just a different look. It feels different for sure. I mean, just the court and just everything around this, this tournament, in this game, and, you know, I’m glad we’re in this position right now.”

LU Dort also acknowledged the distinctiveness of the event. “it felt a little different ... I'm glad we're in this position right now,” he said.

The NBA Cup semifinals between the Rockets and Thunder will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma time on Saturday, outside of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Prior to that, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks.