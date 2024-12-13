Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposes Recall Elections For State Officials

Oklahoma State Sen. Bill Coleman of Ponca City plans to file a bill that would amend the state constitution to allow recall elections for state officials.

By: News 9

Coleman emphasized that the legislation is not aimed at any specific individual but is intended to ensure that all politicians, including state lawmakers, remain focused on serving the public.

The bill must pass both the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate before it can be submitted to Oklahoma voters for approval.