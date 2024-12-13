Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Former OU Football Player

One person was found guilty of capital murder for the 2022 shooting death of former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin.

By: News On 6, News 9

A jury finds a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

Du'Vonta Lampkin, a former Sooners defensive tackle was shot and killed in Dallas in May of 2022.

Antwan Franklin, one of three suspects initially charged with Lampkin's death, is now sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Franklin was friends with Lampkin when he plotted to rob and kill him.

Of the two other suspects in the case, Erick Garcia has not yet gone to trial for his alleged role, while a third suspect was found not guilty.