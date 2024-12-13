An OKC Doctor’s Perspective On Oklahoma Women's Healthcare Crisis

Oklahoma ranks 47th in women’s health due to limited healthcare access, restrictive laws, and insufficient insurance coverage, with experts like Dr. Angela Hawkins advocating for systemic reforms to improve maternal care.

-

Oklahoma ranks near the bottom when it comes to the health of women and their babies, according to a report from the United Healthcare Foundation.

One expert at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City said the lack of healthcare options in small communities contributes to Oklahoma’s problem.

Meet SSM Health’s Dr. Angela Hawkins

Hawkins was born and raised in Oklahoma, graduated from Oklahoma City University, earned her medical degree, and completed her residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center.

She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Hawkins is an OB-GYN and the chair for Oklahoma’s section for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Oklahoma’s chapter of the American College of OBG-YNs surveyed 258 Oklahoma OBG-YNs. More than half said they considered leaving Oklahoma due to its abortion restrictions.

Oklahoma’s Healthcare Crisis

“I think it’s a scary time but also hopeful,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins advocates for policy to protect women and their children. She said future lives depend on the changes made today.

The United Health Foundation revealed Oklahoma ranks 47th for women’s health. Multiple factors contribute to that ranking. Hawkins said 54 out of 77 Oklahoma counties have limited or no healthcare options.

“No access or maybe one hospital in their county,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to improve that.”

Laws and restrictions deter doctors

Hawkins is the vice chair of Oklahoma's Maternal Mortality Review Committee which surveyed 258 Oklahoma OB-GYNs. More than half said they considered leaving Oklahoma due to its abortion restrictions.

States with conservative legislatures across the nation have seen a mass exodus of maternal medical professionals because they fear the legal consequences of their medical decisions.

“79% of those physicians felt like they could no longer truly practice evidence-based medicine,” Hawkins said.

Lack of insurance access

“We go back and forth between second and third in the country for insurance access,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said many women lack insurance and unmanaged health conditions before they become pregnant.

“That makes their pregnancy much more risky,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said rural healthcare centers also rely on patients who have insurance because government-funded Medicare or Medicaid offers lower reimbursement rates than private insurance.

“It’s hard to keep the doors open,” Hawkins said.

Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion

Oklahoma joined more than 35 other states to expand Medicaid eligibility in 2021.

“A big part of [solutions] is money,” Hawkins said.

Investing in healthcare professionals

Hawkins said the state must prioritize improvements and incentives for rural healthcare centers. She said it's an investment in doctors who care for their neighbors.

“The thing I love about going to work is just taking care of the patients,” Hawkins said. “Fortunately, I love what I do, and I love my patients, and that makes it easy.”

Hawkins said they’re trying to keep Oklahoma’s rural residency programs alive. Advocates want to keep future doctors in those areas. They are working to secure money for those efforts.

Other advocates point to more telehealth and web-based options for patients that can improve healthcare access in rural communities.