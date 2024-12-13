Q&A: Rep. Stephanie Bice Discusses Key Provisions In NDAA For Oklahoma Servicemembers

Rep. Stephanie Bice discusses the impact of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on servicemembers, defense spending, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

By: News On 6, News 9

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK5) recently spoke about the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and its impact on servicemembers, their families, and Oklahoma’s military bases. Bice outlines how the bill aims to improve the quality of life for military personnel, the challenges surrounding defense spending, and how the legislation specifically benefits Tinker Air Force Base.

Q. How does the NDAA improve the quality of life for servicemembers and their families?

A. Rep. Bice explained that the NDAA provides significant pay raises for servicemembers, including a 14.5% increase for junior enlisted personnel and a 4.5% increase across the board.

“You also saw a 14-and-a-half percent increase in service member pay for junior enlisted, and you also saw a 4-and-a-half percent increase in pay across the board,” said Bice.

She also highlighted other important provisions, such as making it easier for military spouses to transfer professional licenses and addressing childcare challenges by investing in new or renovated facilities on military bases.

“But there were a lot of other things that are really important—things like making sure that spouses of service members have the ability to easily transfer professional licenses because, as you know, our service members are moving every two years, roughly. Childcare centers—we have a challenge with childcare across the country, so making sure that we have money invested in either building new childcare facilities on bases or renovating existing facilities.”

Q. Are you concerned that the Senate version of the NDAA included an additional $25 billion for defense, which was not included in the final bill?

A. While Bice acknowledged the desire for increased defense spending, she also expressed concern about the nation's growing debt.

“I would like to see an increase in those areas (navy shipbuilding and aircraft production), but I also recognize that we are $36 trillion in debt. My hope is that in the next four years, under President Trump’s leadership, we will be able to look at what we’re spending and prioritize those needs in the future.”

Q. What’s one special way that this NDAA will benefit Oklahoma or one of its bases?

A. Bice pointed out that the NDAA includes a provision to protect the number of E-3s, which will help accelerate the acquisition of the E-7 Wedgetail.

“This particular NDAA actually puts a floor on the number of E-3s that can be decommissioned, and the reason for that is we want to accelerate the acquisition of the E-7 Wedgetail. So, this is sort of forcing that point a little bit—that’s going to be helpful to the service members at Tinker Air Force Base.”