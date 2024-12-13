OKC Asks For Your Input On How To Spend Millions In Federal Grant Dollars

Oklahoma City is seeking public input over the next two months to shape its five-year plan for federal HUD funding, focusing on affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization, and support services for low-income residents.

The city of Oklahoma City is asking for public input on its new consolidated plan for federal HUD funding over the next five years.

“Do they think we should be focusing more on affordable housing? Do they want to see more rental development? Do they want us spending money on rehabilitating homes that already exist?” said Ben Davis, division manager for the Housing and Community Development Division of the city’s Planning Department. “The consolidated plan is our effort to collect input from the public to find out what the priorities are from people in the city for those programs.”

Davis explained that the city receives millions in federal grant money each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to spend on programs for low to moderate-income families.

HUD funding supports initiatives such as affordable housing, economic and workforce development, neighborhood revitalization, and support services for people experiencing homelessness.

“So what we're doing is just trying to help improve quality of life, help people have suitable living environments, and just be able to enjoy living here in Oklahoma City,” said Davis.

The city will use funding from HUD’s four formula grant programs to revitalize neighborhoods, build and preserve affordable housing, and provide emergency services to those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s called a formula grant, so it's based on the city's population, our low- to moderate-income population, and our housing conditions,” Davis said.

The city hopes to hear from the public over the next two months to ensure the plan aligns with Oklahoma City residents' priorities.

“Hearing from people helps us understand what the community's priorities are and helps us make better decisions,” Davis said.

The meetings are as follows:

Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.: Belle Isle Library, Meeting Room A, 5501 N. Villa Ave. Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.: Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St. Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.: Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.

People can email their input to HDC@okc.gov if they cannot attend the meetings.