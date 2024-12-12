What You Need To Know About Oklahoma City's Proposed Urban Development Plan

Here is what Oklahoma City residents need to know as city leaders seek input on a five-year urban development plan designed to focus on affordable housing and community development initiatives.

By: News 9

-

The City of Oklahoma City is working to allocate funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for community development programs.

City leaders say they are inviting residents to participate in a series of public workshops aimed at gathering input on how the City should allocate the HUD funds.

RELATED: Oklahoma City Invites Residents To Share Input On HUD Fund Priorities

Feedback gathered from the meetings will help the city shape an upcoming five-year plan spanning 2025-2029, known as the Consolidated Plan.

What is the Consolidated Plan?

The city's five-year plan will serve as a strategic guide for federal HUD funding in Oklahoma City.

According to the city, HUD funds are primarily directed toward initiatives that benefit low and moderate-income populations and are often matched with private or local funding to maximize their impact.

Ben Davis, Principal Planner for Oklahoma City’s Housing and Community Development Division, said they are working to assess needs relating to affordable housing and community development.

“These meetings provide a vital opportunity for residents to provide input to help guide decision-making," Davis said. "We encourage everyone who is interested in these topics to attend.”

How can Oklahoma City use the funding?

The city will utilize the funding to fund affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization, community services, and housing as well as services for people experiencing homelessness.

The Consolidated Plan identifies Oklahoma City’s needs, and establishes funding priorities for four HUD formula, or need-based grant programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will be used for neighborhood revitalization, community services and economic development. HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) will be used for affordable housing development and preservation. Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) will be used to provide emergency housing and services to people experiencing homelessness. Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) will be used to provide housing and services to people with HIV/AIDS and their families.





The Consolidated Plan will be carried out through Annual Action Plans.

The city says these Action Plans are concise summaries of the actions, activities, and specific federal and nonfederal resources that will be used each year to address the needs and goals identified by the Consolidated Plan.