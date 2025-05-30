How to keep your jewelry looking brand new

Learn how to maintain your jewelry pieces with Courtney Fisher's tips.

By: Destini Pittman

Everyone loves jewelry, but no one likes it when it gets dirty. In this week's Fashion Friday, Courtney Fisher shares an easy way to keep your favorite pieces looking brand new.

Fisher Shinery Jewelry Wash, a simple solution for cleaning your jewelry. Just apply the wash, gently rub the piece with your fingers, rinse it in a bowl of water, and dry with a towelette.

