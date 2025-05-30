How to keep your jewelry looking brand new

Learn how to maintain your jewelry pieces with Courtney Fisher's tips.

Friday, May 30th 2025, 5:09 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Everyone loves jewelry, but no one likes it when it gets dirty. In this week's Fashion Friday, Courtney Fisher shares an easy way to keep your favorite pieces looking brand new.

Fisher Shinery Jewelry Wash, a simple solution for cleaning your jewelry. Just apply the wash, gently rub the piece with your fingers, rinse it in a bowl of water, and dry with a towelette.

Click here to learn more about Shinery Jewelry Wash.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 30th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 2nd, 2025

April 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 31st, 2025

May 31st, 2025

May 31st, 2025

May 31st, 2025