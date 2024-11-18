Oklahoma City Invites Residents To Share Input On HUD Fund Priorities

The City of Oklahoma City will host a series of public meetings in December and January to develop its five-year consolidated plan to inform the city's decisions on how to allocate U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds.

By: News 9

The City of Oklahoma City will host a series of public meetings in December and January to develop its five-year consolidated plan, which helps assess housing and community development needs and informs decisions on the allocation of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds.

The city is seeking community feedback through workshops to determine how to best implement the funds, which support affordable housing, economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and services for people experiencing homelessness.

The goal of the workshops is to ensure the city’s use of HUD funds benefits low and moderate-income populations and fosters long-term community development.

The meetings will be held on the following dates:

Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. — Downtown Library Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. — Belle Isle Library Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. — Ralph Ellison Library Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. — Capitol Hill Library





The consolidated plan for usage of HUD funds is updated every five years with input from residents. Those unable to attend the workshops are encouraged to email their input to city planner Benjamin Davis at benjamin.davis@okc.gov.