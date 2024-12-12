Moore Norman Tech Program Fuels Oklahoma’s Film Industry Growth

The Moore Norman Technology Center's Digital Cinema Production program is preparing students for successful careers in Oklahoma's growing film industry through hands-on experience and industry certifications.

By: Nii Nettey

As Oklahoma’s film industry continues to flourish, a program at the Moore Norman Technology Center (MNTC) is preparing the next generation of creative talent.

MNTC’s Digital Cinema Production program provides students with hands-on experience in all facets of media production, from editing and filming to crew management.

Instructors emphasize industry certifications, such as Adobe Photoshop and Avid Media Composer, to ensure students are ready for real-world opportunities.

“The creativity of the students impresses me every day,” said Ben Hlavaty, a first-year instructor in the program.

For many students, the program is life-changing. Eric Russell, who discovered his passion while editing a music video, said, “It was the first time I realized I wanted to be an editor.”

Others, like Logan Prufert, credit the program with opening doors they never imagined.

“Suddenly, there was this whole path, this future in front of me that I could see,” Prufert said.

Amy Smith, a second-year instructor, highlighted the program’s focus on career preparation.

“We’re preparing them for jobs and communication throughout the state,” she said.

Beyond technical skills, students forge lifelong friendships. “It’s literally just one big family,” Russell said.

From producing music videos to short films, MNTC students are building resumes, creating professional demo reels, and pursuing their dreams in Oklahoma’s booming film industry — 24 frames at a time.